SUPP Education Bureau: Dental schools were previously recognised by govt, backs up claim with evidence

SIBU: The Education Bureau of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has stood its ground, saying that the seven dental schools in Taiwan had previously been recognised by the government.

In a press conference this morning, Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong said the bureau had done further investigation and had gathered reliable sources from newspapers and magazines to support their argument.

He said news reports from local Chinese newspapers published on Feb 2, 1996 and in a national paper on July 27, 1998 confirmed that the Ministry of Health had recognised seven dental schools and eight medical schools in Taiwan.

From the gathered materials, the announcement from the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC) President Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s disclosure on the non-recognition of seven Taiwanese dental schools is an utter denial of historical facts, he reiterated.

“We cannot accept the fact that the seven dental schools were never recognised by the Malaysian government,” he pointed out.

On July 17, SUPP held a press conference urging the MDC president to explain to the public on the decision to remove seven dental schools in Taiwan from the 2nd Schedule of the Dental Act 2018.

In a response, Dr Noor Hisham said the schools were never recognised under the approved list.

The affected dental schools are Taiwan University School of Medicine, National Defense School of Medicine, Yangming University School of Medicine, Taipei Medical University, China Medical University, Zhongshan Medical University, and Kaohsiung Medical University.