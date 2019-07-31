Takeaway.com lands US$10 billion Just Eat deal in food delivery race

LONDON/AMSTERDAM: Amsterdam-based Takeaway.com has agreed to buy Just Eat in an 8.2 billion pound (US$10.1 billion) deal to create the world’s largest online food delivery firm outside China in a race to rule the US$100 billion market.

A combined Takeaway and Just Eat would rival Uber Eats and would have leadership positions in many of the world’s largest food-delivery markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Canada.

Scale is all-important as food delivery apps scramble to offer consumers the biggest choice.

Most players, though not Just Eat, are still loss-making as they spend heavily on marketing and acquisitions.

Just Eat, founded in Denmark in 2000, is principally an online marketplace that connects restaurants and customers, although it has more recently begun offering its own delivery service, like Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.

The agreement with Takeaway, a driver of sector consolidation, represents a victory for US activist investor Cat Rock, which has holdings in both companies and has been pushing Just Eat to merge with a rival.

“The proposed transaction is excellent news for Just Eat shareholders,” Cat Rock founder and managing partner Alex Captain, said in a statement.

“We support the Board’s work in evaluating and consummating a transaction that maximises long-term shareholder value over the coming weeks.”

Based on 2018 order value, the combined company would narrowly overtake Uber Eats, with orders worth US$8.1 billion versus its US rival’s US$7.9 billion. Uber Eats declined to comment on the planned deal, which has been agreed in principle.

Under British takeover rules, Takeaway.com has until Aug 24 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or to announce that it will not make an offer.

The deal would then have to be approved by the companies’ boards and shareholders.

Investors in London-listed Just Eat will receive 0.09744 Takeaway.com shares for each share, implying a value of 731 pence per Just Eat share, a 15 per cent premium to their closing price on Friday, the two companies said on Monday.

Shares in Just Eat, which made a pretax profit of 102 million pounds in 2018, rose 26 per cent to 800 pence, indicating expectations of a higher competing bid, while Takeaway’s were up 2.6 per cent at 1339 GMT.

“It’s a fair price in that you get a large share of Takeaway.com and you share the benefits as shareholders,” said Philip Webster, fund manager at BMO Global Asset Management, which owns stakes in both Just Eat and Takeaway.

Webster added that the value for Takeaway shareholders potentially could be in splitting up Just Eat.

“At 730 pence, if you look at any valuation on Brazil or Canada (…) you get the UK business for a very, very discounted price,” he said. — Reuters