Up to Abg Jo, Dr Sim to appoint new MBKS mayor — Councillor

KUCHING: The decision to appoint a new mayor for Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is best left to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, said councillor Kho Teck Wan.

She said at this point she really does not know who the candidate is or if one has been identified to succeed Dato James Chan whose tenure expires on August 31. Chan was first appointed MBKS mayor on June 1, 2008.

“Knowing so many had lobbied or inquired about the mayorship, I am sure my party president is bombarded by so many questions.

“Therefore, I thought the best thing to do is to leave it to him and CM to decide and not interfere or ask any question at all. One less person to bother them,” she told The Borneo Post Tuesday.

Earlier, Kho was representing Chan in attending the International Day of Yoga held at the open space in front of MBKS building where she was asked to comment about the newlist of councillors for the new term.

She said all the councillors have been notified of their appointments or re-appointments, with the swearing-in ceremony to take place on Wednesday.

“There are 32 of us in MBKS. Mostly are re-appointments. There are very few new faces. I didn’t count them. They are less than 10, I think,” she said.

Kho is among those who are re-appointed as councillors, following the expiry of the previous term on June 30.

The new list of councillors for the 24 local councils throughout Sarawak was endorsed by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud last week.

There are 318 new faces out of the 765 councillors in the list.