21 Rungus girls for contest in Pesta Magahau Aug 3

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 21 young Rungus women will be taking part in the Pesta Magahau 2019 which will take place at the Community Hall of Matunggong on Aug 3.

Festival organising chairman, Jose Modsinupu said that some 5,000 people were expected to come for the event which would be launched by the Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal.

He also said the beauty contestants were representatives from the districts of Matunggong, Labuan, Pitas, Kudat, Beluran, and Kota Marudu as well as from here.

Each of the districts mentioned have already carried out their Pesta Magahau last month.

Yesterday the contestants visited the State Museum as well as the orphanage in Tuaran.

Today, they will be organising the Sodop Papak Tavasi Pesta Magahau 2019 (gala night) at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens in Karamunsing.

Over 500 guests have confirmed their attendance for the event.