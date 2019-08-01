4,928 fire hydrants vandalised in first 7 months of this year

KUCHING: A total of 4,928 fire hydrants in the state were vandalised between Jan 1 and July 31 this year.

Besides that, a total of 3,010 covers for the fire hydrants pipe chamber and 1,293 caps for the hydrant pillars were found missing or stolen, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Khirudin Drahman disclosed in a statement yesterday.

“We have also recorded a total of 625 fire hydrants broken due to vandalism,” said Khirudin.

Saying they were looking at this issue very seriously, he expressed disappointment that certain people had not come to realise the importance of a fire hydrant during an emergency.

“The most critical period when responding to an emergency is the first five minutes upon the arrival of Bomba personnel at the scene.

“Keep in mind that each fire truck is only able to hold water capacity enough to extinguish a fire for the first five minutes,” he said.

After the first five minutes, he added, it is a make or break for the Bomba personnel who have to source for an alternative water source, be it a fire hydrant or a body of open water such as drains, ponds or lakes.

To ensure the effectiveness of their operation to put out a fire, a working fire hydrant is crucial, he added.

On that note, Khirudin is calling on the public to lodge a police report if they come across acts of vandalism of fire hydrants.

“This will also ensure that the vandal(s) can be properly dealt by law,” he added.