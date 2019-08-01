KUALA LUMPUR: About 700,000 Malaysians suffer from functional problems, according to a National Health and Morbidity Survey in 2015.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the group comprised people with acute or chronic medical conditions such as heart, diabetic and genetic problems.

“The demographics point towards older population being at higher risk of developing functional problems.

“This potentially increases the number of Malaysians who may need rehabilitation treatment,” he said in his speech at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (CRH) during a visit by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah here today.

The queen’s visit was part of a programme organised in conjunction with the installation of Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on July 30.

Tunku Azizah spent some time with paediatric patients at the hospital’s Rehab Technology Unit and Children’s Ward.

Accompanying her were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, who also chaired the special committee on the Installation Ceremony, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and CRH director Dr Roslan Johari Mohd Ghazali.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said 69 hospitals nationwide are currently providing specialist rehabilitation services.

He said the rehabilitation service workforce of 3,324 comprised physiotherapists; occupational, speech and hearing therapists; nurses; technicians; and clinical psychologists.

Complex cases would be referred to CRH for intensive rehabilitation treatment,” he added. – Bernama