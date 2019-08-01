Babies found abandoned in surau and clinic toilet in Sungai Buloh – Cops

KUALA LUMPUR: “Please take care of him or place him in an orphanage. I’m sorry I couldn’t take care of him. ”

The contents of the note were allegedly left with a baby boy at the entrance of a surau at Taman Subang Perdana, Sungai Buloh near here yesterday.

The presence of the baby believed to be about a day old was realised by the residents who then contacted the Kampung Baru Subang Police Station at about 6.40am.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the baby’s umbilical cord had been cut.

“Initial checks by medical personnel found the baby to be in stable condition. The baby was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment,” she said when contacted.

She said investigations at the scene revealed that there was no closed-circuit camera (CCTV) and there were no witnesses.

In a separate case, a baby boy was found in the disabled person’s toilet at the Batu 13 Health Clinic in Kampung Melayu Sungai Buloh on Monday.

Shafa’aton said the newborn baby was believed to have been discovered by the clinic’s cleaner at about 1pm.

“Medical examinations showed that there were no injuries and that the baby weighing 2.6 kg was in stable condition and placed in the intensive care ward at the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

She said investigations at the scene by the Selangor Contingent Police Forensic Unit found blood in the drain and samples were taken for further investigation.

“Those with information on the two infants are urged to immediately contact the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action,” he said. – Bernama