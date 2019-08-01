“Cash again? Aiyo!” says former banker over millions of cash deposited into Najib’s accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Millions of ringgit in cash have been deposited into Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s accounts from June 2014 to March 2015 despite warnings from the banker handling his accounts over money-laundering alert, the High Court was today told.

Former Ambank Relationship Manager, Joanna Yu Ging Ping said she had cautioned the fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, and Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil who was the mandate holder of Najib’s accounts, over receiving huge cash deposits at the bank’s counter as this might raise concern on money-laundering.

Yu, 48, who is the 54th prosecution witness, agreed with lawyer Harvinderjit Singh’s suggestion that the total amount of cash money deposited in 19 transactions into Najib’s accounts ending with 880 and 906 between June 2014 and March 2015 was RM12.379 million.

In response to the lawyer’s question that both Nik Faisal and Jho Low did not comply with her advice not to deposit the money by cash, the witness said, “they still kept sending cash”.

When asked by the lawyer whether the entire cash transactions was ordered by Jho Low, the witness said:

“Yes, he was involved, and he had a few times said the accounts were MNR’s accounts.” (MNR refers to Mohd Najib Razak).

Reading the BBM chat logs between Yu and Jho Low dated Jan 15 2015, Harvinderjit said:

“Jho Low said to Yu “we need RM1 million” and Yu replied “Cash again? Aiyo!”

Harvinderjit: The reason you last cooperated was in January 2015 because of AMLA issue and you wanted to play no part anymore.

Yu: We kept telling them (Jho Low and Nik Faisal) no cash but they still do it. He (Nik Faisal) said it would be the last time (to bank in cash deposit) but it keeps happening.

Harvinderjit: Look at your conversation with “Mr Kee” on Jan 13, 2015, where you messaged him that “Please use your CIMB account la, we cannot take RM2.2 million in cash, it will raise AMLA red flag”. What I understand is that the transactions will be shifted to another bank?

Yu: I assume they always bank in to our branch.

Harvinderjit: Looking at the cash transactions, do you agree every cash deposit was done on the instruction of Jho Low?

Yu: Yes, he was involved.

Harvinderjit: Urgent cash deposit is to make sure the account remains active and cheques don’t bounce.

Yu: He (Jho Low) had a few times said that they were MNR accounts.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow. – Bernama