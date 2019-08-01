CM proposes new development agenda for MBKS, DBKU as housing trend changes

KUCHING: Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg believes that a new trend is emerging in the state capital where people live in the city during weekdays but head back to their villages for the weekends.

This, he said, posed a new challenge in terms of housing development in light of the increasing number of people flocking to the city and this would have to be addressed by both the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) and Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

“I’m sure we will have to open up the city to those working in the city. Hence, we will need new strategies and plan new housing estates.

“There will be new development agenda for both MBKS and DBKU as well as areas outside them. They all have to co-exist and we have to upgrade them,” he said at the launching of the 31st City Day celebration.

Abang Johari also said the state administration has chosen to implement the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system here to not only enhance public transportation of the city but also to drive its transformation.

He explained that ART is a hybrid between train and Light Rail Transit (LRT) that comes with a lower implementation cost.

“We don’t need railway for ART because it has a device that can read the markings on the road. So the beautiful landscape of Kuching is still intact. We have carried out studies on ART.

“Our agenda is to make Kuching a modern, technology-driven and friendly city in Malaysia,” he

Hundreds of people from all walks of life thronged the Sarawak Islamic Complex Hall for the City Day celebration.

The launching was also witnessed by MBKS mayor Dato James Chan and DBKU Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.

Kuching attained its city status on Aug 1, 1988, the second attainment of its kind in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur.

MBKS and DBKU have been taking turns to host the City Day celebration. This year, DBKU is hosting the City Day do.