DBKU signs 3 MoUs to improve ‘soul’ of Kuching City

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) yesterday signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Pestech International (PIB), Bestol and Layar Bumimas (LBSB) to be part of its 5-year plan to improve the ‘soul’ of Kuching City.

Its Datuk Bandar, Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, said they had the (Clean, Beautiful and Safe (CBS) concept for Kuching City from 2013 to 2017, which was a 5-year plan.

He said to improve the city through another 5-year plan, they have included ‘Smart and Sustainable’ to its second Clean, Beautiful and Safe (CBS) plan.

“We had our CBS from 2013 to 2017, and as a result we were given a ‘report card’ by UiTM, and with their suggestions and looking at what they have recommended and what we think, we have come up with extras to CBS for the next five years to focus on ‘Smart and Sustainable’,” said Abang Abdul Wahap.

The first to sign the MoU yesterday was Unimas, where they hope to achieve a joint venture in community development, which is a new initiative to promote community entrepreneur product especially ‘Kejiranan Mesra’ (KJM) entrepreneurs through a complete professional trainings, including marketing, advertising, labelling, and packaging.

“DBKU will provide a KJM entrepreneurs product marketing centre at the Kuching Waterfront. With the MoU. DBKU, Unimas and the local community will act as one unit to develop the socio-economy of the people.

“For example, we have a community in Kpg Pulau Salak, who are involved in small-scale kelulut honey industry, but we feel they have the potentials to grow bigger.

“We want to train them, and how to organise themselves,” he said.

The second was signed between DBKU and Pestech International, and Layar Bumimas, and the third between DBKU and Betsol and LBSB.

PIB is a involved in Advance Metering infrastructure that gives attention to Smart Grid in Smart Metering, smart city to integrate smartness to the grid, which allows the utility company and consumers to manage efficiency and trustworthiness.

Meanwhile, LBSB acts as a local authorities liaison and manage projects implementation activities.

The MoU between DBKU and Betsol (BSB) concentrates on Betsol a bio-technology company that focuses on application decomposing agent natural ‘Black Soldier Fly’ for the organic waste industry to sustainable protein which can become animal feed.

“With the understandings reached between DBKU and these agencies, we hope that Kuching City and its citizens will move forward in

realising these initiatives to strengthen the smart community, so that they can contribute to the local community resources, the local government and as an income to the state government,” he said.

DBKU director Dr Morshidi Ahmad, Unimas deputy dean of Applied and Creative Arts Dr Faridah Sahari, PIB deputy general manager (Corporate Sales and Marketing) Max Tan, LBSB representative Amin Zainuddin, and Bestol representative Thomas Pui were among those present at the signing ceremony.