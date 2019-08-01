Dr Abdul Rahman wants MRP-PPRMS programme continued

LIMBANG: The state government should continue its MRP-PPRMS programme next year as it is needed.

This state-funded programme under Minor Rural Project (MRP) and Program Penambahbaikan Rumah Rakyat Miskin Sarawak (PPRMS) was introduced by the Sarawak government last year following the drastic cut in federal funds for a similar programme (Program Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin – PPRT) which was previously undertaken by the former BN government before it lost the 14th general election to Pakatan Harapan.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, said this needs-based programme has been successful in addressing the needs of the poor.

On Monday, Dr Abdul Rahman went on a visit to see the progress of house repairs under the MRP-PPRMS programme in Kampung Gumaya, Kampung Sibukang, Kampung Bunga Raya, Kampung Pengkalan Rejab and Kampung Berawan here.

He was accompanied by assistant Limbang district officer Hamidah and PWD Limbang representative Mohd Amir Dzakiy and Walikota of Limbang Suffian Mohat.

This state initiative is aimed at assisting the needy group who require assistance for repairs of their dilapidated houses which was previously carried out by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

Each Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) assemblyman is allocated RM1 million annually to carry out this programme.

GPS MPs in the state are also allocated RM1 million annually for this programme.

So far, 83 houses in Bukit Kota constituency were repaired under this programme in 2018.

“This programme is very much welcomed by the local community and they appreciate what the state government has done for their welfare,” Dr Abdul Rahman said.