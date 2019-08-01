Drugs: Malaysian detained in Kalimantan for drug possession – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that a Malaysian national was detained as he was believed to possess six kilogrammes of syabu in Kalimantan, Indonesia last month.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said he had received information from the Police of the Republic of Indonesia (POLRI) on the detention of the man who was believed to have originated from Tawau, Sabah.

“We have received information on the matter, however further information on the incident had yet to be obtained,”he told reporters after the Official Launching of the National Decade of Reading at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) level at the Cheras PDRM College, today.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspect was still in Indonesia for further investigation.

He said investigation was being carried out to determine if the suspect had links with the drug smuggling syndicate in this country.

“We are still scrutinising the information obtained from POLRI to identify the drug smuggling network involved,”he said.

Earlier, the Indonesian media reported that a Malaysian national was among five individuals who were detained in East Kalimantan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle drugs into that country.

The report disclosed that the Malaysian national was the mastermind who played a role in smuggling the drug into the republic. – Bernama