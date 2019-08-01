Easing visa entry to boost Visit Malaysia 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Visa on Arrival (VoA) facility has been implemented at the Miri International Airport and Sungei Tujuh entry points, particularly for Chinese tourists and expatriates in Brunei coming into Malaysia, in a effort to increase the number of tourists for the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) in a statement yesterday, said it had worked together with Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN) to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) in engaging various stakeholders to improve the departure and processing system at the Sarawak and Brunei border for tourists coming from Brunei.

Besides the VoA, several requirements had been relaxed with effect from July 15, including an increase in stay from seven to 15 days, proof of sufficient funds from USD1,000 USD500 in the form of travelers cheques, credit card, debit card or eMoney as accepted by Bank Negara Malaysia, and a fees reduction to RM200 from RM330.

TPN chairman Uzaidi Udanis said the VoA facility would boost the arrival of tourists from Brunei as well as encourage impromptu visits by 40,000 Chinese expatriates currently based in Brunei.

“We are estimating that Miri could potentially be earning US$4 million annually from these expatriates, with the assumption 10 per cent of them visit Miri weekly and spend US$200 per visit,” he said.

Furthermore, MPC hoped that the initiative would contribute to the government’s Visit Malaysia Year 2020 target of achieving 30 million in tourist arrivals and RM30 billion in tourist revenue. – Bernama