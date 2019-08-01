Health minister to visit Lawas Aug 2

MIRI: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad is scheduled to conduct a working visit to Lawas on Aug 2.

Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng said the visit was meant for the minister to see for himself on the need to upgrade facilities at Lawas Hospital.

“My service centre has received many public complaints about facilities at the hospital, the majority of which haven’t been updated since 50 years ago.

“I have frequently brought this matter during the parliamentary sittings. Now, we have managed to get the health minister to visit the hospital and see for himself the situation there. The PH federal government is going to see how it can help to upgrade the facilities at Lawas Hospital,” he told a press conference at his service centre here yesterday.

Dr Teo, who is also PKR Miri branch chairman, said the desire to build a new hospital in Lawas has been mentioned many times.

“The people in Lawas have been looking at the signboard for the new hospital project for many years now, but no physical work has been seen since the past 10 years or so. But this time, the PH government is very serious about doing it.”

After officiating at the Perception Management Course (first series) here recently, Dr Teo also told the media that the federal government would announce the latest on a new hospital project for the resort city (Miri) soon.

He added that Dr Dzulkefly was also expected to conduct an official working visit to this city soon, maybe within the next two months, to make an assessment on the new hospital project.

The (hospital) project would be PH’s first major public project in Miri, to complement the existing hospital and polyclinic here, which are facing acute congestion.