‘Ice breaker’ operation: S’wak NCID arrest 230 individuals for various drug offences

KUCHING: Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) have arrested a total of 230 individuals for various offences under the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 between July 29 and July 30.

The arrest was part of the nationwide operation dubbed ‘Ice Breaker’ which was simultaneously launched nationwide from July 29 to Aug 4.

“Out of the 230 suspects, 210 of them were males while the remaining numbers are females,” said Sarawak NCID head Supt Sahar Abdul Latif in a statement today.

On the operation on July 29, Sahar said the police arrested a total of 86 suspects (77 males and nine females), whereas on July 30, a total of 144 suspects were arrested (133 males and 11 females).

He also revealed that 28 suspects are currently being investigated for supplying drugs while 60 suspects are investigated for drug possession.

He said the police have also seized a total of 190.4 grammes of Syabu and 2.33 grammes of Ganja within the two days of operation.

Sahar further revealed that out of the 230 suspects, a total of 141 (121 males and 21 females) were tested positive for drugs.

He said the nationwide operation is part of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM)’s proactive steps to monitor, detect and tackle drug related activities in the country.

Sahar said the NCID from each districts in the state were tasked to focus on areas which have been identified to have a high tendency, where drugs are sold and abused.