iCube inks MoU with UCSI on co-incubation

KUCHING: The younger generation will get more chance to develop their interest in entrepreneurship with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between iCube Innovation Sdn Bhd and UCSI University Sarawak Campus.

The MoU outlines their initiatives to work together and lays out the plan of collaborations and provides a platform for co-incubation, said iCube Innovation’s founder cum chairman Dato Patrick Liew.

The partnership will extend to workshops, training, talks, seminars and similar events related to entrepreneurship grooming, e-commerce development, business coaching, leadership building and more.

The aim is to provide young aspiring young entrepreneurs with expanded access to relevant information and potential opportunities, he said.

“Such collaborations are very much encouraged as we cannot do it all on our own. Every entity has their specific expertise, the sharing of these expertise and knowledge, and experience will be able to produce a much greater result as compared to a single entity labouring on their own,” said Liew at the signing ceremony held at iCube yesterday.

Doing so will produce more entrepreneurs among the youth in Sarawak, he added.

The MoU was signed by Liew and UCSI University Sarawak Campus chief operating officer Mukvinder Kaur Sandhu, and the signing was witnessed by Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh. Meanwhile, Len said the government is committed to develop e-commerce like most of the advanced countries.

“The MoU today shows the importance of working together, in tapping the strengths of each other. The state is committed to develop infrastructure to facilitate the development of e-commerce and digital economy in the state.

“We also work together with iCube, UCSI and other universities to develop young talent, not just to get jobs but to create jobs.”

Similarly, Mukvinder said the MoU will pave the way for working on many programmes for students to have hands-on real life entrepreneurial experience and not simply relying on textbook learning.

She said they are revolutionising the teaching to suit today’s learners and fast-changing environment.

In recent months, iCube has also signed MoU with international organisations such as e27, the organiser for Echelon Asia Summit from Singapore, and HUBBA Thailand, organiser for Techsauce Global Summit and a well established ecosystem builder in Thailand.

To become a part of the entrepreneur ecosystem or to find out more information about iCube innovation, log on to: www.icubeinnovation.com.my

Also present were iCube Innovation director Melvin Liew and UCSI University Faculty of Business and Information Science programme co-ordinator Alexa Loi.