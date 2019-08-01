Nine people made homeless after fire destroyed two houses

MIRI: Nine people were made homeless after fire razed their homes at Kampung Piasau Utara here today.

No injuries were reported in the 4pm incident, which was believed to have started in a room on the top floor of the double-storey semi-permanent structure measuring 40 feet by 40 feet.

A resident Nurina Sarihat, 26, said she was resting with her family when their neighbours spotted smoke coming from the room and called for our attention.

“All of us managed to escape the fire, which I am grateful for. In just five minutes, we lost almost everything in the blaze,” she said.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said twelve firefighters from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene following a distress call at 4.07pm, but arrived to discover the houses already gutted.

“Upon their arrival at 4.12pm, operation commander reported that the fire involved two houses, the first, a double-storey semi-permanent structure measuring 40 feet by 40 feet was 100 per cent razed to the ground.

“The fire has also spread to a non-permanent structure measuring 30 feet by 30 feet located nearby on the same lot which was 80 per cent destroyed,” said Law, adding that the fire had also destroyed three car frames located near the first house.

The fire was brought under control at 4.27pm and the extinguishing operation continued until overhaul work is completed to ensure that no remnants of the fire left at the scene.

The overhaul work completed at 5.53pm and the operation ended at around 6pm.