Malaysian students win top award in South Korea

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysian students from Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Tun Abdul Razak, Pekan, Pahang, won the top award for the best team at the 14th International Standards Olympiad competition held in Anseong, South Korea.

Farhah Batrisyia Abdul Rahim, Nur Amalina Diyana Azman and Nur Isyirah Zulkafli, together with their teacher Rose Nabiella Muhd Rusli, succeeded in clinching the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Award, and bagged a cash prize of KRW2000,000 (RM6,958.33).

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry in a statement today said the team managed to defeat 48 other teams from nine countries namely China, Ecuador, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, South Korea, Peru and Singapore, participated in the competition.

Meanwhile, another team from Malaysia, Sekolah Menengah Sains Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Berang, Terengganu, received the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT) Special Award for their good performance in the standards/technical documents writing, oral presentation and teamwork spirit.

According to the statement, the student was challenged to produce a standard/technical document on the topic – Robots for Household Use- Performance Criteria and Related Test Methods for Dry Cleaning Robot (Upper School Category) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle – Performance Criteria and Test Method of Camera Drone (Middle School Category).

Through the competition organised by the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) and the Korean Standard Association (KSA), the students were not only tested by the knowledge of standardisation from a theoretical perspective, but also creativity, scientific knowledge, and technology, hence creating a dynamic, exciting opportunity among the young generation to explore the world of standardisation. – Bernama