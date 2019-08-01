Malaysia’s stingless bee industry faces major challenges

KOTA KINABALU: The stingless bee industry in Malaysia faces major challenges, especially in respect of the rearing of the queen, low honey production, quality inconsistency and high price.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the dumping of adulterated honey in the local market, the lack of a Malaysian honey standard and no existing body or centre to monitor bee keeping development, is also a challenge to the industry.

He said this in his opening speech at the 2nd International Stingless Bee Conference & Workshop (ISBCW2019). The four-day event which began yesterday is themed, “Stingless Bee Industry, Soaring Towards Sustainability”, here today.

The text of his speech was read by Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Shafie said he was pleased to note that the organiser of the ISBCW2019 would bring to the table a host of issues, which would not only help realise the future of stingless bees, but also create a stable, prosperous and highly competitive Malaysian economy.

He said the demand for honey and other by-products and services from stingless bee keeping activities need to be explored and connected to the supply-chain concept of management.

“This conference provides the right platform for participants to exchange ideas and update knowledge on the latest developments and trends in the stingless bee industry with regards to findings, husbandry and breeding, honey harvesting, post-harvest management, policies, training, standards and quality management,” he added.

The ISBCW2019 has brought together 30 participants comprising scientists, academicians and students, who will be showcasing their research findings as well as related innovative products. – Bernama