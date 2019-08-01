Man charged with murder of tailor whose body was found in luggage in Bau

KUCHING: A 28-year-old man, Chong Kong Liang, has been charged with the murder of tailor Wong Sie Tuang at the Bau Magistrate’s Court today.

No plea was taken from him after the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read to him before Magistrate Noraini Ahmad.

Sarawak Criminal Investigations Department head Denis Leong said in a statement that the case mention would be held on August 21 in the same court.

He added that the suspect has been remanded until his next court appearance.

Chong was arrested at the Kuching District Police Headquarters a few hours after the victim’s body was found inside a locked piece of luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan, Bau on July 19.

He was called in by the police to provide his statement as he was believed to be the last person to be in the same vehicle as the victim before he went missing.

On July 23, police found a mobile phone that they believe was owned by the victim in a monsoon drain at Lorong Chawan 12.

Meanwhile, on July 28, the Bau District Police have identified Wong Chong Ming, 43, as the third person of interest in the case.

The second suspect, a 56-year-old female, who is a former staff of the victim, was released on court bail of RM5,000 with one surety following the expiry of a remand order today.

She would be called to be a prosecution witness in the case. The 56-year-old woman was arrested at her residence in Stampin at around 9.30pm on July 20.