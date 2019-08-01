PKR rejects senator’s proposal on sexual harassment law to protect men

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR has rejected a proposal for the formulation of sexual harassment law to protect men from being seduced into committing crimes such as rape.

Its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said today the suggestion is seen as unreasonable and insulting to women.

“The proposal also gives the impression that men are immoral and can be easily seduced into committing vile acts,” he said in a statement.

Anwar was commenting on the proposal made by Senator First Admiral (Rtd) Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid during the debate on the Syariah Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 in the Dewan Negara yesterday.

The PKR president also called on the senator from PKR to retract his proposal.

“It is more appropriate for us to focus on the agenda of empowering women by strengthening legislation in checking sexual assaults against them,” he said. – Bernama