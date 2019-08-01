Three youths charged with murder of man found in ditch in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING: Three men were charged with the murder of a male victim who was found face down in a ditch near the Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute at Kota Samarahan on July 15.

No plea was taken from Keithson Imang Tuba, 19; Ryan Mccallister Raedy, 19 and Raymondson Ding Tuba, 24 when the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code was read to them at the Kota Samarahan Magistrate’s Court today.

All three were not represented and is now under remand at the Puncak Borneo Prison until the mention of the case, which has been scheduled at 9am on Sept 19 at the same court.

DPP Michelle Lim Wan Chen prosecuted while the three were not represented.

The other two suspects, was released on court bail of RM5,000 with one surety following the expiry of their remand order today.

Meanwhile, all five were arrested the following days after the discovery of the body.