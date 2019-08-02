21-year-old man found dead at Jalan Rock carwash

KUCHING: A 21-year-old man from from Kampung Moyan Ledang, Asajaya was found lifeless at a carwash in Taman Bong Chin 2, Jalan Rock at 4.30am this morning.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the case, said the deceased’s body was discovered by one of his housemates in front of the living quarter’s toilet.

“Initial investigations revealed that there was no foul play involved and the case has been classified as sudden death,” said Awang Din.

Also found at the scene was the deceased’s handphone, which contained several messages pointing to a strained relationship with a female friend.

Medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital confirmed the death and the body was later transferred to the hospital’s morgue for further action.