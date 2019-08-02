Abg Jo: Aim to be active participants in Industry 4.0

KUCHING: Women in Sarawak need to be bolder in carrying out activities that are in line with the Sarawak government’s economic transformation, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said with the state economy gearing towards Industry 4.0, which emphasises the use of technology, Sarawakian women ought to delve into the latest technology in e-commerce as well as economics in order to be active participants.

“Sarawakians, including women, must see how they can add value to our state resources such as land, as we move forward within a structured approach,” he said prior to witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), here yesterday.

Abang Johari said women l need to seize the opportunity to be part of the transformation by creating their niche products from either their culture or heritage, or from agriculture activities.

He also believed the collaboration between SIDS and UPM would enable the former to explore new areas of collaboration in terms of research and technology in the future, and make use of the resources that are available in Sarawak.

The two sides will be collaborating on the ‘Tan Sri Empiang Jabu Research Chair in Dayak Women Studies’, with SIDS having received an endowment of RM5 million from the Sarawak government for the purpose.

The research chair will, among others, carry out activities such as documenting the history and origins of SIDS; conducting research to benchmark the state of development of Dayak women in various fields such as politics, leadership, economics, education and others; researching textile (Pua Kumbu) development and its promotion; and prioritising and conducting relevant research that would assist in empowering SIDS members and Dayak women.