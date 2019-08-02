Close call for Kampung Buso villager after finding hand grenade in river during bath

KUCHING: The bomb disposal unit from the Sarawak Police Contingent has successfully conducted an on-site disposal of a hand grenade in Kampung Buso at 10.30am this morning.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon in a statement said the hand grenade was found by a villager on Aug 1 when he was bathing in the village’s river at around 5.30pm.

“Due to the rust covering the grenade, we (police) cannot identify its serial number to ascertain when it was manufactured,” said Poge.

The villager’s uncle lodged a police report on the discovery at the Bau police station at 7.40am today.

The whole operation ended at 11am with no untoward incidents or injuries reported.