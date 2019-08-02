E-learning should be platform to improve English proficiency

PUTRAJAYA: E-learning will serve as a platform to help improve students’ English proficiency level and enhance teachers’ skills in teaching the language, said Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik.

According to him, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had emphasised the need to use technology to teach the English language subject when discussing on the problem of poor English proficiency among school teachers, at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“In the years to come, learning sessions should not be dependent on teachers alone.

“The education sector should be using the e-learning platform so that students can learn from the best English language teachers,” he told a press conference after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Pintar Foundation and the Education Ministry here yesterday.

He said the ministry looked forward to contributions from various parties including the private sector to help create more educational materials including through the social media such as YouTube.

“The materials on YouTube for example, must be more casual and informative to ensure that students are provided with quality educational materials,” he said. — Bernama