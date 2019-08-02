Former FAS sec-gen claims trial to charges of abusing funds totaling RM191k

KUCHING: Former Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) secretary-general Razali Dolhan has been charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust by allegedly abusing funds from the association totalling RM191,289.70.

Razali pleaded not guilty to all three charges before Sessions Court Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad, who released him on a bail of RM8,000 in two sureties pending a pretrial case management on Aug 14.

He was also ordered to report to the Gita Police station once every two weeks.

In the first charge, he was accused of abusing a sum of RM139,920 at the Stadium Negeri Sarawak in Jalan Stadium Petra Jaya on Feb 4, 2017.

In the second charge, he was accused of abusing a sum of RM21,378.70 at Lea Sports Centre in Wisma Hopoh here on Feb 13, 2017.

In the third charge he was accused of abusing a sum of RM30,000 at the Stadium Negeri Sarawak on Jan 18, 2017.

The charges are framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment and with whipping upon conviction.

DPP Ruthra Raj prosecuted while Counsel Dominique Ng represented Razali.