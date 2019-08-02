Fuel prices: RON97 down two sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price of RON97 will go down for the second consecutive week after last week’s price drop of 11 sen.

The fuel will be priced at RM2.54 per litre after a two sen drop from midnight (Aug 3) tonight until next week’s price revision update on Aug 9.

The prices of RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.