Import permit for chicken parts approved according to procedure – DVS director-general

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) denies not following procedure regarding approval of import permit for chicken parts for the purpose of value-added processing.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam said the import permit was approved only for companies with value added poultry products that have complied with the DVS-defined procedures, among them owning plants and factories to process the chicken parts for other downstream products such as burgers and sausages.

He said applicants who meet the requirements will be referred to committees at the departmental and ministry levels before being brought to the attention of the secretary-general of the Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry for further action.

“Based on the recommendation of the committee which had come down to make observations, the secretary-general of the Ministry will decide whether to approve or reject the application,” he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on allegations being circulated via social media since last week claiming the DVS was not transparent and only granting import permits to certain companies and there were companies given extra quotas.

Quaza Nizamuddin said the application vetting process was strict and thorough including identifying the applicant’s ability to to process the chicken pieces, apart from pledging the chicken pieces were only for the sole use of the entrepreneurs themselves .

He said they were very firm on that matter. A company’s import licence was withdrawn last year after it was found selling imported chicken parts in the open market.

Quaza Nizamuddin said companies granted import permits were only allowed to import 50 per cent of chicken parts from overseas, while for more than that have to use locally produced chicken.

He said the chicken parts importing industry catering for downstream sector needs, such as the production of sausages, burgers and nuggets was growing based on the high demand of domestic and international markets.

Last year, the country imported RM468 million worth of chicken parts and once value was added, it brought in returns of up to RM730 million, he said, adding that to date 62 companies had been granted import permits from the 138 that applied. – Bernama