Perodua estimates 7 month sales to hit 140,900 units

KUALA LUMPUR: Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) estimates that its January to July sales achievement has reached 140,900 for all models, which is on par with that of the same period last year.

The car maker attested this to its success in reducing the waiting time of its Aruz model to between one month and 1.5 months from up to 2.5 months previously on increased production.

The Aruz, now the most popular sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Malaysia, sold 17,989 units between January and July this year.

“Notwithstanding the circumstance, we are fortunate that our performance so far is comparable to the tax holiday impact (last year),” Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a statement here today.

He added that Perodua is keeping to its sales target of 235,000 units by year-end, an increase of 3.4 per cent from 227,234 units sold in 2018.

The total production target for 2019 has been revised to 249,000 units, up 2.9 per cent from the previous target of 242,000 units.

Both manufacturing plants are operating at 97 per cent capacity, which Perodua notes as stabilised at the optimum level of operating condition.

The capacity has increased from last year’s figures of 96.2 per cent for Perodua Manufacturing Sdn Bhd and 94.6 per cent for Perodua Global Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, while defects per unit (DPU) at both plants have recorded steady declines. – Bernama