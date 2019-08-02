Report: Departure tax imposed on passengers flying out of Malaysia from Sept 1

KUCHING: Putrajaya has announced that anyone who flies out from Malaysia will have to pay tax in the form of a departure levy ranging from RM8 to RM150 from Sept 1, a news report said.

Citing a ministerial order gazetted by the Federal Government on July 31, the Malay Mail reported that the Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had set out the departure levy rates depending on the destination abroad and whether the flight is economy class.

For those flying out from Malaysian to Asean countries, a departure levy of RM8 will be imposed for economy class passengers on flights while those flying other than economy class will be charged RM50.

Asean countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Those flying out from Malaysia to other countries outside of the Asean region will be charged a departure levy of RM20 if they are flying economy, and RM150 if they are flying other than economy class.

Economy class refers to flights that are advertised and sold by airlines using economic terms or their equivalent, or having the lowest prices when compared to other packages, the Departure Levy (Rate of Departure Levy) Order 2019 explained.

In a separate order also dated July 31, the finance minister said the departure levy will be imposed from Sept 1, the Malay Mail said.

Separately in another order dated July 31, Lim said the departure levy will not be imposed on infants and toddlers aged below 24 months or two years old or pedestrians.

Also exempted from the departure levy are aircraft passengers transiting via Malaysia, namely if they arrive in Malaysia from abroad and leave (whether it is in the same or different aircraft or with the same or different flight number) Malaysia to the next destination with the transit period not exceeding 12 hours.

Exempted from the departure levy are any crew on duty on board any vehicle (including aircraft or vessel), and anyone driving or riding any type of vehicle for personal use (including aircraft or vessel) and pillion riders or passengers of such vehicles.