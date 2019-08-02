Sarawak bowlers bag 10 medals at interstates meet

KUCHING: Sarawak capped their campaign in the 32nd Malaysian Interstates Bowling Championships at Sunway Megalanes, Sunway Pyramid in Selangor on Wednesday with one gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

This put them fourth overall behind Kuala Lumpur who amassed eight gold, four silver and one bronze medals, Sabah (3-1-0) and Penang (2-0-3) in the competition participated by 13 teams in the country.

On the final day of competition on Wednesday, national and Sukma bowler Gillian Lim Siew Giok and teammates Nur Hazirah Ramli, Nurafidza Amran and Nur Aina Kamalia Abdul Ayub won the silver in the women’s team event with 4,972 pinfalls.

The gold and bronze medals went to Kuala Lumpur and Selangor with 5,095 pinfalls and 4,458 pinfalls respectively.

Gillian, who won the Women’s Open singles gold, picked up her second silver medal after she finished second in the Women’s All Events with 3,741 pins while Radin Nur Najwa of Kuala Lumpur took the gold with 3,872 pins and the bronze went to Nur Amirah Auni of Penang who had 3,668 pinfalls.

Abang Afiq Yazid also delivered a silver for the state team as he finished second in the Youth All Events with the score of 3,814 pinfalls, losing to the champion from Penang, Shafiy Zaim by merely two pins.

In third place was Muhammad Syazirol Shamsudin from Kedah with 3,781 pinfalls.

The Sarawak team will next compete in the Astro 43rd Malaysian National Bowling Championship from Aug 1 to 4.