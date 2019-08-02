Sarawak PH secretary bemused by Imran’s call for ‘seduction’ law

MIRI: PH Sarawak and DAP Sarawak secretary senator Alan Ling is horrified by the proposal by fellow member of the senate Mohd Imran Abd Hamid to enact a law protecting men from seduction by women.

Ling said Imran’s proposal defies logic when contacted for comment on the suggestion by Imran who came under fire for saying that men must be “protected” from “being seduced” by women into committing sexual crimes.

“It is tantamount to asking people not to open a bank because it will lure people to rob. That kind of logic … how to make sense? “

“It is about self-control and self-discipline,” said Ling in schooling the senator.

Imran, a retired navy first admiral and former Lumut MP, has since apologised and retracted his proposal in the Dewan Negara.

“I apologise to all who were affected by my suggestion that a sexual harassment act is needed to protect men when I was debating the Syariah Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill on July 31 at the Dewan Negara,’ the beleaguered senator said in a statement.

He claimed his intention was sincere and he had not expected it to be perceived as a huge blunder that offended many people but added tongue in cheek that his proposal should be given due consideration so that “the men in the country are safe and the country is peaceful.”

Imran’s call drew immediate flak from many quarters including his party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who in a statement on Thursday (Aug 1) said the party rejected the suggestion as it was “absurd and an insult to women”.