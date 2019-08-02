So far so good as first hydrogen buses go about trial runs, undergo fine-tuning in Kuching

KUCHING: The first hydrogen-powered buses in Southeast Asia, which are presently on a two-week trial run, have not encountered any major glitches thus far.

The Borneo Post was given an exclusive ride on one of the three hydrogen-powered buses today to have a first-hand experience.

The ride, which covered about 10km, began at Menara SEDC in Isthmus here, going past the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), through Jalan Bako and Jalan Demak Laut before a final stop at the SEDC headquarters.

Before the journey ended, The Borneo Post was also taken to the one and only refueling station at the Sarawak Energy regional office in Bintawa here.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) chairman Abdul Hadi Abdul Kadir said the trial run was proceeding smoothly and one of the hydrogen-powered buses will be available to offer a free ride service for the general public once the trial lapses.

“We are now fine-tuning, making adjustments to meet our road conditions. I hope we can fully measure the efficiency level,” he said in an interview at Menara SEDC prior to the ride.

The trial run is being closely monitored by officers from SEDC and a team of engineers from Foshan Feichi Automobile Manufacturing Co Ltd of China.

The routes covered in the trial run are Kuching-Damai as well as old Kuching heritage areas, the Kuching Waterfront, Jalan Abell, Jalan Central Timur, Central Post Office, Satok, Kubah Ria, Jalan Kulas and Jalan Ajibah Abol.