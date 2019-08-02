Suksar good preparation for Sukma athletes

MIRI: With less than a year until 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma), Sarawak Games (Suksar) 2019 will be a testing ground for athletes who will spearhead Sarawak’s challenge in Johor next year.

The second edition of Suksar, the prestigious state-level championship will be held here from Dec 9 to 14.

Apart from unearthing new talents for the Sarawak contingent, Suksar 2019 will also provide a good platform for athletes to gain exposure in their preparation for the 2020 Sukma, according to Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

“Suksar is also a good avenue for local sports officials and coaches from various sports associations to gain experience in various sports management aspects at state-level competition,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

The biennial multi-sports event is open for athletes aged 19 and below.

“Those who had competed in Sukma or represented Malaysia in international competitions are not allowed to participate in Suksar. Local athletes who had represented other states are also not eligible to compete,” he said.

Over 1,500 athletes are expected to compete in 16 different sports.

The Games will be held in various locations in Miri.

The venues include Miri Stadium (athletics), Miri Swimming Pool (swimming), Imperial Mall (weightlifting), Miri Stadium/ Coco Cabana (cycling), Tung Sports Hall (badminton), SMK Pei Hin (basketball), Miri Indoor Stadium (volleyball and sepak takraw), Kelab Rekreasi Petrolium Miri (hockey), IPG Miri Campus (archery), PETRONAS Field (petanque), Curtin University (rugby), Giant Permy Mall (silat), Pei Min Squash Court (squash), Permaisuri Mall (boxing) and Eternity E-Sports Arena (eSports).

Sarawak will be divided into four zones namely Northern Zone (Miri, Limbang, Bintulu), Central Zone (Mukah, Kapit, Sibu), Western Zone (Sarikei, Betong, Sri Aman) and Southern Zone (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan).

Meanwhile, Snowdan disclosed that Sarawak will take part in all 30 sports in 2020 Sukma, which consist of 16 compulsory sports and 14 optional sports, including eSports.

Also present at the press conference were Miri district officer Abdul Aziz Yusof and Sarawak State Sports Council director Dr Ong Kong Swee, who is also Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer.