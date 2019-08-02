Taxman sues Ku Nan for RM57mil in unpaid taxes since 2012, says report

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, the former Umno secretary-general, is being sued by the government through the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for RM57.17 million in unpaid taxes since 2012, a news report said.

Citing a copy of the writ of summons and statement of claims that it has sighted, The Edge Markets said today that the suit was filed at the High Court here on July 24.

IRB, it said, had claimed that the former Federal Territories minister owed excess taxes for the year 2012 till 2017 as stated in a notice served on him on March 15. The notice was sent via AR Registered and was received by Tengku Adnan on March 22.

“IRB claimed Tengku Adnan, better known as Ku Nan, had failed to comply and pay the amount within 30 days of the issue of the notice. The amount he owed for the five years, inclusive of tax, ranges from RM64,444 for 2012 to RM26.88 million for 2017,” the report said.

Tengku Adnan is currently facing graft charges in court.