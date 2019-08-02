Voon outraged by senator’s call for law to protect men from seduction

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita vice chief Voon Shiak Ni is shocked by Senator First Admiral (Rtd) Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid’s call for a law to protect men from being seduced by women.

She said the PKR senator’s proposal was ‘nonsense’ and he failed his job to enact laws to protect the rights and interests of the people in Malaysia.

“The proposal by a male senator to enact a sexual harassment law to protect men from being seduced into committing crimes such as rape is a blatant humiliation to women and an embarrassment to the senate,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Imran made the proposal during the debate on the Syariah Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 in the Dewan Negara on Wednesday.

Voon wondered whether the senator was aware of the implication of his proposal.

“Does he know that his proposal will provide all rapists the defence to escape the legal consequences of the heinous crimes?”

She felt that the proposal, if implemented, will see Malaysia protecting rapists and this, she stressed, was insane.

“Girls of tender age as young as below six were among the many rape victims yearly and more than half of the victims recorded involved children and teenagers aged below 18.

“An estimate of more than 2,000 cases of rape, incest and molest are recorded each year, involving children and teenagers below 18,” pointed out Voon.

As such, she said lawmakers should think of how to protect women and children from falling prey to these heinous crimes instead of providing excuses for men to rape them.

She added: “Maybe he is unfit to be in the senate after all.”