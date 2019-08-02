Yayasan praised for commitment to education

SARIKEI: Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh has commended Yayasan Sarawak for having contributed enormously towards the development of education in the state since its formation in 1971.

He noted that the various education-based programmes implemented by the foundation to help needy students have allowed countless numbers to pursue their studies in institutions of higher learning.

“Over the years, Yayasan Sarawak has extended its role by investing in the setting-up of institutions of higher learning.

“Through its investment in the setting-up of Curtin University Miri campus and Swinburne University in Kuching, local students are able to obtain Australian degrees at just about a quarter of the normal fees required if they were to study in Australia,” Len Talif said when officiating at the presentation ceremony of Yayasan Sarawak’s school uniform vouchers, here yesterday.

In addition to the two Australian universities, he said the foundation had also invested large sums to help establish University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS), Laila Taib College (KLT) and Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs).

While disclosing that the foundation’s main source of funds was from timber premium, Len Talif said the Sarawak government believed the best way to share income generated from the timber industry was by assisting students to excel in their studies.

He advised students to enrol in UCTS or KLT which are fully owned by Yayasan Sarawak, or in Swinburne University or Curtin University for those who wish to obtain Australian degrees.

“Yayasan Sarawak also cares for those who are not academically-inclined by setting up Centexs, where SPM school leavers can enrol in various technical or skills training courses,” Len Talif said further.

He added that he was made to understand that Yayasan Sarawak spends not less than RM100 million each year to implement various education-related programmes.

On the school uniform vouchers, he said about RM4 million is spent annually by the foundation to assist some 19,000 students in the state who qualify to receive the aid.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Sarawak officer Watson Chunggat, who also spoke, said each qualified student received a voucher worth RM200.

He advised the recipients to redeem their voucher by Dec 31 as it would be invalid after that date.

Among those present at the ceremony were Sarikei Resident Felicia Tan Ya Hua, district officer Christopher Ranggau and District Education assistant officer Faustino Frederick Emperan.