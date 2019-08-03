Abang Johari: Learning Mandarin key to strengthening ties between China, M’sia

KUCHING: Commanding the Mandarin language is the key in strengthening economic ties between China and Malaysia, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that there was an increasing number of natives being able to communicate in Mandarin, which he felt was a good sign as it fit into the state’s long-term goal of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“It (such trend) is good because if you want to go to China and develop economic ties between China and Malaysia, you must know the Mandarin language,” said Abang Johari during the Sarawak Teochew Sim Clan Association 35th Anniversary celebration dinner on Friday night.

Abang Johari pointed out that there are plenty of opportunities to work closely with China to realise the state’s development agendas, especially on the Autonomous Rapid Transit system as an urban transportation solution for greater Kuching.

“We are also collaborating with Huawei in our efforts to spearhead the state’s digital economy and it is well-known fact that Huawei has the expertise in 5G technology,” he said.

Apart from incorporating 5G technology into the transformation of the state’s economy, Abang Johari said that the state government is looking at building international internet gateways to connect Sarawak to China.

Abang Johari also told the crowd that Sarawak is a melting pot of diverse cultures and traditions and the state government is committed to safeguard the harmonious relationship between different races from any threats.

With its history going back to over 200 years in the state, Abang Johari acknowledged that the local Teochew community had been instrumental to the development of Sarawak’s economy and he looked forward for further cooperation with the association.

“Along these years, the Teochew community had contributed a lot to the development of Sarawak through your own skills and hardwork in the field of economy activities.”

The association anniversary dinner attracted delegates from China, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Myanmar, South Korea and representative from various Sim Clan associations in Malaysia.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, China consul-greneral in Kuching Cheng Guangzhong and Sarawak Teochew Sim Clan Association president Sim Moh Khian.