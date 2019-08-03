Abang Johari on Tun Daim meeting: Nothing political discussed, just economy

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today kept mum about what transpired at his recent meeting with Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin yesterday.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, however, said their deliberation touched on issues on economy and nothing political.

He repeated “Nothing” twice as his reply when approached by journalists after launching the ‘Get Together With The Sikh Community and Vaisakhi 2019’ at the Sikh Temple at Jalan Masjid here.

“Nothing. Nothing. Just about the economy,” said the chief minister.

He was quick to add that Daim was quite impressed with the state’s economy as well as the development in the city.

Asked if they discussed political issues, Abang Johari said: “No.”

Daim paid a courtesy call on the chief minister at the latter’s office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

The visit came in the wake of a meeting between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and opposition leaders including from GPS on Tuesday, where they had allegedly given their support to him to serve a full term as prime minister.