About 100 expected for KGS Junior Golf Open C’ship

KUCHING: Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) is all set to stage the inaugural KGS Junior Golf Open Championship at its Matang and Santubong Nines in Petra Jaya from Aug 13 to 15.

Organising chairman Yakop Jalel said the club is excited and ready to host its first Open tournament in which about 100 junior golfers from the Asia Pacific and Malaysia are expected to pit their skills against each other.

“To date, 82 young players from all over Malaysia, including two from South Korea and one from China, have confirmed their participation in this competition. Although the closing date is July 29, we still accept entries as we are targeting 100 players.

“We are also expecting participants from countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand as invitations have been sent to golf clubs in those countries,” he told The Borneo Post after chairing an organising committee meeting at KGS yesterday.

In the tournament open to junior amateur players, the boys and girls are eligible to play in their age groups Group A to D.

Group A is for those aged 15 to 18 years, Group B 13 to 14 years, Group C 11 to 12 years while Group D is for those aged 10 and below.

“Challenge trophies will be awarded to the boys overall and girls overall winners and only players from Group A and B are eligible for this award.

“Apart from the trophies, prize vouchers for golf items will be awarded to the winners. We are also offering a Huawei handphone and a SMART watch as hole-in-one prizes.

“On the final day of the tournament, those who hit the bull’s eye shall also get prize vouchers,” added Yakop who is the chairman of the KGS Junior Development.

He took the opportunity to thank the tournament patron Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Datuk Wira Lorna Enan Muloon Chan for supporting the event and also pledging continuous support for the years to come.

Meanwhile, the confirmed participants are from KGS (40), Kelab Golf Miri (18), Samarahan Country Club (1), Sutera Harbour Golf and Country Club, Sabah (1), Kudat Golf Club, Sabah (2), Dalit Bay Golf and Country Club, Sabah (2), Sabah Golf Association (14), Nilai Springs Golf and Country Club, Negeri Sembilan (1) Tanjung Puteri Golf Resort, Johor (1), China (1) and South Korea (2).

The youngest participants are seven-year-olds Sebastian Zane Fong from KGS, Audrey Liew Kah Yee and Chrysmi Chan Man Man from Kelab Golf Miri.

This event makes Sarawak another venue for international tournament set to expose Malaysian juniors to competitive tournaments, beside the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Cup, Sarawak International Junior Golf Championship, and the KGM Junior Open, which are sanctioned by the Sarawak Golf Association (SGA).

It will also be a permanent feature in the SGA and Malaysian Golf Association calendars.

The KGS Junior Golf Open Championship is aimed at encouraging junior golfers to be exposed to competitive tournament and a way in deciding the top juniors at KGS; producing a consistent performance among the junior golfers; and selecting potential junior golfers to represent KGS or Sarawak through a proper ranking system.

Through the tournament, the KGS junior development programme will be looking forward to bigger tournaments sanctioned by SGA, MGA and World Junior Golf Tournaments.

There are about 111 juniors under the KGS Junior Development Programme at three levels Beginners, Intermediate and Advance whereby 83 are KGS members and 28 are non-members.