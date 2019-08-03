Advice not to engage unlicensed pest control operators

SANDAKAN: Concerned homeowners in the district recently raised the alarm on the presence of increasing numbers of Unlicensed Pest Control Operators (PCO) in Sandakan.

This was disclosed by Daniel Liaw, a Pest Control Operator with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, after receiving numerous public complaints on the matter.

Liaw, who has been in the industry since 1994, and a member of the Pest Control Association of Malaysia (P.C.A.M.) shared his experience on the number of his clients in Sandakan who have unknowingly sought the services of Unlicensed PCO’s, offering sub-standard treatment and prices resulting in further damage to their property.

He advised residents against engaging unlicensed PCO’s as they are required by law, namely, Pesticide Act 1974 – Pesticide (Licensing for Sales & Storage Licence) and Pesticide (Pest Control Operator) Rules 2004 to possess the following licences: Pest Control Operator Licence, Pesticide Applicator Licence, Assistant Pesticide Applicator Licence, Poison Storage Licence and CIDB Licence for jobs carried out at construction sites.

Notwithstanding the above licences, PCO’s are required by law to record all chemical applications at their clients’ premises by providing Form F (Report to Customer) upon completion of each treatment and a Licence to Store Pesticides at the PCO’s premises.

“There are many illegal operators charging as low as 30% compared to licensed operators and do not contribute EPF, Socso, and do not have a registered office and fixed-line telephone. Making it much harder for the authorities to take action,” Liaw said.

As quoted by the Agriculture Department Director-General Datuk Ahmad Zakaria Mohamad Sidek previously, illegal operators out there make up about 60 percent of the pest control businesses today.

Ahmad Zakaria called on the public to report such illegal operators to the department so that it can take action against them.

On the emergence of Do It Yourself (D.I.Y.) products available online, consumers risk incorrect application which may result in ineffective solution and endangering the lives of people without providing details of the chemicals’ Active Ingredient (A.I.), Material Safety and Data Sheet (M.S.D.S.) and most importantly, contact details of the manufacturer.

“Before engaging their (unlicensed operators) services via the internet or social media, consumers may check the validity of their Pest Control Operator licence by accessing the Pesticide Board of Malaysia website at www.doa.gov.my or The Pest Control Association of Malaysia at www.pcam.com.my,” said Liaw.

Finally, he urged consumers to exercise their rights by demanding a Pest Control Operator Licence issued by the Pesticide Board of Malaysia from the Pest Control Operator before engaging their services at their business or residential premises and construction sites to ensure they are properly licensed to undergo any pest control treatment.