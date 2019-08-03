Bernama clarifies on fake website

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) today clarified that there is a fake website which is similar to the official website of the news agency.

In a statement issued today, Bernama stressed that the website was not its and was intended to confuse the public.

“Several journalists have also denied writing the articles there which carry their names,” the statement said.

Bernama will lodge a police report on the matter and will inform the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. – Bernama