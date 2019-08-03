Five more community development leaders sworn in

KOTA KINABALU: Five more community development leaders (PPM) were sworn in here yesterday, increasing the total to 63 people in Sabah.

The new leaders are Nor Simah Selebes (headquarters), Jaimun @ Abd Latif Mopuas (N.13 Inanam), Tan Kim Poh (N.14 Likas), Nossil @ Sylvester Basayu (N.35 Melalap) and Abdul Gani Zelika (N.55 Balung).

A simple ceremony was held in front of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at his office in the Sabah State Administration Centre (PPNS) here.

Shafie reminded them to serve the people well and carry out their work ethically and always refer to the top leaders.

Also present at the event were Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt and Community Development Leader Unit director Abdullah Minun Sahirun.