Foreigner arrested for allegedly molesting eight-year-old girl

LAHAD DATU: Police have detained a foreigner for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl at a house in Kampung Bumiputera, Jalan Silam on Tuesday.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor in a statement yesterday said the victim was looking for her younger sister at the house when the suspect called her to his room to have biscuits.

However, after giving biscuits to the girl, the suspect gave his mobile phone before laying the victim on the bed and took off her pants.

Afterwards the suspect also took his pants off and touched the victim’s private parts with his genitals, and told the victim to go home.

The victim later ran to her house with her younger sister and told her mother that she was raped by the suspect. Her mother took the victim immediately to the hospital.

“An inspection later found that her private parts was still intact and no tear in her hymen. However, there is redness in her private parts,” he said.

Nasri said acting on information, they arrested the suspect at 11pm on the same day.

He added that the unemployed man was currently in police custody for investigation under Section 14(a) of Child Sexual Offences Act 2017.