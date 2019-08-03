Govt ready to assist bird’s nest owner to develop area into tourism attraction – minister

KUNAK: The Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture is ready to cooperate with the owner of the bird’s nest at Gua Madai (Madai Cave) if there is a request to develop the place.

Its minister, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said the place (Gua Madai) was seen as an attractive place and could be developed as tourism attraction.

However, he said, the decision was subject to the approval of the owner of the bird’s nest.

“The government will always assist if there is a need or request to develop some of the areas into a homestay or chalet which could generate more income to the bird’s nest owner.

“It is very attractive for people to come here and we will talk to the owner of the bird’s nest (heir) if he is willing to expand this area as tourism attraction and the government will assist as well as cooperate,” he said this when met during his working visit to Gua Madai, yesterday.

Later in his speech, Mohamaddin said Gua Madai which richly endowed with flora and fauna should be preserved to maintain the heritage of the Idahan community.

He said through research, “we would manage to learn about local knowledge which is adaptable to modern life and UNESCO is suggesting Sustainable Development Goal (SDGS) which comprises eco friendly matter to avoid global warming.

“This cave has so much to be highlighted such as the art on the cave wall which could be made as materials for museum, archives and others.

“We could also highlight the skills of the locals in using woods, rotan and bamboo while harvesting the bird’s nest. Such skills should be promoted so that they could produce more products that are suitable for modern lifestyle,” he said.

Therefore, he said, he would discuss this matter at the ministry level so that Gua Madai could be lifted and pomoted as another tourism product and assist the community for sustainable development.

He added that conservation of this area could also create job opportunities and improve the economy of the locals such as tourist guides, jungle trekkers, restaurants with Idahan cuisine, craft centre and establishing Cultural Research Centre to attract more tourists.