Koo hands over duties to acting deputy police chief

SIBU: Former deputy Sibu police chief here Supt Martin Koo handed over the duties to acting deputy police chief ASP Kamaruddin Jafar at Sibu police headquarters yesterday.

Kamaruddin is taking over on a temporary basis, until a new deputy police chief is appointed.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit was on hand to witness the ceremony.

Koo, 57, has reported for duty with the rank of ACP at Sarawak police headquarters on Aug 1.

The Johor-born has been in the force since 1982, with his first posting in Sri Aman which lasted 13 years.

He then continued to study law at International Islamic University in Kuala Lumpur in 1995.

Following his graduation in 1999, he was posted to the police headquarters in Kuching, serving at the Narcotics Department.

After about nine years there, he was posted to Dalat and served as its police chief from 2008 to 2014.

His tenure as Sibu deputy police chief began in 2014.

“Throughout my service in Sibu, I have served under five police chiefs,” he said when met yesterday, adding that he had made many friends in Sibu over the past five years due to his dedication to the force.

“Most of them were complainants at first, but they soon became my friends.

“I did not only help them, I followed up with their complaints. Until today, I am still in contact with them.

“I have been away from my family for the past 11 years. This time, I am going back to my family in Kuching,” he said, adding that he would settle in Sarawak with his family.