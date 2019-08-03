LDP disagrees with addition of Khat to Bahasa Melayu textbook – veep

SANDAKAN: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Elopura Vice Chairman, Tan Kok Tung, said that he disagreed with the addition of Malay-Arabic calligraphy writing- Khat to the syllabus of year four Bahasa Melayu textbook next year.

Tan said that the Ministry of Education should get opinions from all parties before making a decision that would change the syllabus of all vernacular schools nationwide.

“The addition of Khat in Bahasa Melayu subject syllabus would be a burden for the Chinese schools and Tamil schools students. These students are already learning two languages at school, and it could be a burden for them if Khat is to be added to their syllabus.

“The new syllabus would not only require students to appreciate the Arabic calligraphy writing, but it also includes teaching them how to read, write and string a sentence in Khat,” he said.

Tan said that although the students would not be tested for their skills in reading or writing Khat, there was no guarantee from the Education Ministry that it would not happen in the future.

“For all we know, the Education Ministry could just announce anytime that they decide to add Khat to the examination, or add more content of Khat in the Bahasa Melayu syllabus,” he said.

Tan added that he felt that the students would be ‘forced’ to learn Khat, when there should be an option for the students to study the calligraphy.

Tan said LDP Elopura opined that this issue might eventually be used by an irresponsible party as a political tactic, which would not be contributing to the process of nurturing young talents and the young generation for the future of the country.