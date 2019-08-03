May the best man win: Bersatu interim secretary wants coming state election to be ‘gentleman’s game’ instead of war

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan Sarawak’s newest component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak prefers a gentleman’s game rather than a ‘war’ against its opponents in the coming state election.

Its interim secretary Jaziri Alkaf Suffian said any war was bad for the people, more so in an election whereby the politicians involved would be seen as “power crazy”.

“To say going to war does not symbolise mature politics. We should see the coming 12th State Election as an opportunity to champion the voice of the people.

“Make this 12th State Election a gentleman’s game. The best man wins,” said Jaziri.

Jaziri said he admires the leadership of previous chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan) who was friendly even to those from different parties and political ideologies.

He also claimed Bersatu upholds unity, peace, and a progressive multiracial society and not to create division or hatred among one another.

“As responsible citizens and matured politicians we have to be careful with our words, especially now with social media,” he added.

Jaziri was responding to news reports quoting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as saying that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) was ready for an all-out “war” with Pakatan Harapan PH in the coming state election.

“If they want war, then we will go all out to face them,” said Abang Johari who is also GPS chairman in his speech during the swearing in of 750 councillors on Wednesday in Kuching.