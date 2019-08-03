Minister gives nod to Sibu’s rugby pitch plan

SIBU: Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports supports the idea of having a proper rugby pitch here, but first they need to find a suitable location for it to materialise.

“Definitely, I would love to see Sibu rugby community have their own rugby field here,” Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“I hope a proper site can be identified so that we at the ministry and Sarawak Sports Corporation can source the fund to build a good rugby pitch for Sibu,” he added.

The Asajaya assemblyman was asked if there was any plan in the pipeline from the state government to build a rugby stadium here, given the rising popularity of the sport.

“We don’t need a rugby stadium. We just need more rugby pitches and supporters grandstand area,” Abdul Karim replied.

He also commended Sibu’s rugby fraternity for their effort in developing the sport even without a proper rugby facility.

“Through the years, Sibu has shown that they are capable of producing good rugby players despite lacking a good rugby pitch,” Abdul Karim said.

Meanwhile, the minister is scheduled to officiate at the 5th Sibu 10-a-side Br Albinus Challenge Cup at Tun Zaidi Stadium here at 3pm, followed by Sibu Division Rugby Union’s (SDRU) 35th Anniversary Dinner later in the evening.

The tournament is held in memory of the late Brother Albinus, the principal of Sacred Heart School in the 1970s and 1980s.

A total of 34 teams will take part in the 5th edition of the tournament.